PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
China fuels Asian stocks rally, oil climbs on Red Sea worries
Cryptocurrency bitcoin ticked up to $42,165
Oil jumps 1% after Houthis attack on fuel tanker in Red Sea
Brent crude futures climbed 83 cents to $84.38 a barrel
Gold gains as Middle East tensions lift safe-haven appeal
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,023.59 per ounce
Dollar steady in cautious start to busy data, Fed week
The Fed in December surprised markets by taking a dovish tone and projecting 75 basis points of rate cuts in 2024
Wall Street Week Ahead: Fed, earnings and economic data to test US stocks near record highs
S&P 500 is up nearly 3% since the end of December
Hedge funds cash in on Grayscale bitcoin ETF conversion - sources
Grayscale had been unsuccessfully trying to convert its trust into an ETF since 2016
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon