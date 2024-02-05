Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian stocks slump as traders dial back rate cut bets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1%

Oil prices steady on Gaza ceasefire talks even as US plans Middle East strikes

Brent crude futures inched up 8 cents to $77.41 a barrel

Dollar scales fresh peaks as Fed cut bets recede

The dollar index peaked at 104.18, its highest since December

Wall St Week Ahead-Scorching US economy throws off market's Fed cut narrative

Expectations that the Fed would pivot to cutting rates sent stocks soaring at the end of 2023

Gold inches lower as traders rethink early rate cut bets

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,036.96 per ounce

Brazil's MB says awaiting right crypto scenario for IPO

Flotation would only make sense in a market such as that of 2021

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon