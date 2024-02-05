PHOTO
Asian stocks slump as traders dial back rate cut bets
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1%
Oil prices steady on Gaza ceasefire talks even as US plans Middle East strikes
Brent crude futures inched up 8 cents to $77.41 a barrel
Dollar scales fresh peaks as Fed cut bets recede
The dollar index peaked at 104.18, its highest since December
Wall St Week Ahead-Scorching US economy throws off market's Fed cut narrative
Expectations that the Fed would pivot to cutting rates sent stocks soaring at the end of 2023
Gold inches lower as traders rethink early rate cut bets
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,036.96 per ounce
Brazil's MB says awaiting right crypto scenario for IPO
Flotation would only make sense in a market such as that of 2021
