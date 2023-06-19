PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian stocks pause rally, eyeing China stimulus, Powell testimony
China expected to cut rates after growth disappoints
Wall St Week Ahead: Investor skepticism turns to optimism as U.S. stock rally rolls on
The 15% year-to-date rally in the S&P 500 is pulling once doubtful investors back into the market
Dollar drifts as traders weigh rate path; yen fragile
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major rivals, rose 0.049% to 102.33
Oil prices come off earlier gains as banks cut China growth forecasts
Brent crude lost 68 cents to trade at $75.93 a barrel
Gold flat on dollar strength, traders assess hawkish Fed remarks
Spot gold was flat at $1,956.93 per ounce
Binance, SEC strike deal to keep US customer assets in country
Earlier this month, the SEC sued Binance, its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao and Binance
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon