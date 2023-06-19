Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks pause rally, eyeing China stimulus, Powell testimony

China expected to cut rates after growth disappoints

Wall St Week Ahead: Investor skepticism turns to optimism as U.S. stock rally rolls on

The 15% year-to-date rally in the S&P 500 is pulling once doubtful investors back into the market

Dollar drifts as traders weigh rate path; yen fragile

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major rivals, rose 0.049% to 102.33

Oil prices come off earlier gains as banks cut China growth forecasts

Brent crude lost 68 cents to trade at $75.93 a barrel

Gold flat on dollar strength, traders assess hawkish Fed remarks

Spot gold was flat at $1,956.93 per ounce

Binance, SEC strike deal to keep US customer assets in country

Earlier this month, the SEC sued Binance, its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao and Binance

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon