Asian shares waver, dollar dips ahead of Fed policy decision

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2% lower in early trade

US Stocks: Wall St slips as jobs data dents hopes for Fed rate deceleration

U.S. job openings rise in September

Oil up nearly 2% as weaker dollar offsets China concerns

Unverified social media posts on China COVID curbs boost oil

Gold edges higher ahead of key Fed rate verdict

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,650.13 per ounce

Dollar sags as Fed decision looms; yen surges

The dollar index eased 0.14% to 111.33

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin wants to break its bond with stocks

Its 30-day correlation with the Nasdaq slid to 0.26 last week

