PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian shares waver, dollar dips ahead of Fed policy decision
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2% lower in early trade
US Stocks: Wall St slips as jobs data dents hopes for Fed rate deceleration
U.S. job openings rise in September
Oil up nearly 2% as weaker dollar offsets China concerns
Unverified social media posts on China COVID curbs boost oil
Gold edges higher ahead of key Fed rate verdict
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,650.13 per ounce
Dollar sags as Fed decision looms; yen surges
The dollar index eased 0.14% to 111.33
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin wants to break its bond with stocks
Its 30-day correlation with the Nasdaq slid to 0.26 last week
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon