Shares on guard for U.S. inflation, earnings tests

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7%

Gold prices flat as lofty U.S. dollar smothers appeal

Spot gold held its ground at $1,742.08 per ounce

Rampant dollar hits new 24 year peak on the yen

The dollar climbed to as high as 137.28 yen in morning trading, its highest since late 1998

Oil falls on recession jitters, China COVID curbs

Brent crude futures fell 82 cents, or 0.8%, to $106.20

