Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia shares bounce, euro on edge for ECB and gas test

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.7%, having shed 3.5% last week

Oil drops as China's rising COVID cases renew fuel demand concerns

Brent crude futures for September settlement fell $1.47, or 1.5%, to $99.69 a barrel

Dollar lurks below highs as euro gasps for gas

The U.S. dollar index was steady at 107.830

Gold rises as dollar retreats; traders focus on Fed rate-hike path

Spot gold had climbed 0.4% to $1,713.49 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon