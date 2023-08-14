Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia suffers China blues; dollar hits 2023 top on yen

Property woes see China shares skid before data

Mideast Stocks: Most stock markets in Gulf track oil prices higher

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged higher on Friday

Oil eases on stronger dollar, China demand concerns

Brent crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.52 a barrel

Yen breaks above 145/dlr level in choppy trading, dollar firm

Japan's low yields have made the currency an easy target for short-sellers and funding trades

Gold hits 5-week low as US dollar, yields stay elevated

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,910.29 per ounce

US SEC delays decision on Cathie Wood's spot bitcoin ETF

The regulator has in recent years rejected dozens of applications for spot bitcoin ETFs

