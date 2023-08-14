PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia suffers China blues; dollar hits 2023 top on yen
Property woes see China shares skid before data
Mideast Stocks: Most stock markets in Gulf track oil prices higher
Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged higher on Friday
Oil eases on stronger dollar, China demand concerns
Brent crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.52 a barrel
Yen breaks above 145/dlr level in choppy trading, dollar firm
Japan's low yields have made the currency an easy target for short-sellers and funding trades
Gold hits 5-week low as US dollar, yields stay elevated
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,910.29 per ounce
US SEC delays decision on Cathie Wood's spot bitcoin ETF
The regulator has in recent years rejected dozens of applications for spot bitcoin ETFs
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon