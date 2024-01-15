PHOTO
Asia stocks stumble, China skips on rate cut
Nikkei hits fresh highs, S&P 500 futures dip
Dollar wobbles; yuan slips after PBOC surprise
Market pricing now points to a 78% chance that the U.S. central bank will begin easing rates in March
Oil slips; investors eye Mideast developments
Brent crude futures fell 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $77.98 a barrel
Gold rallies on Middle East tensions, Fed rate-cut bets
Gold hits one-week high
Bitwise bitcoin ETF draws most inflows on first trading day, company says
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 spot bitcoin ETFs this week
Wall St Week Ahead: Red Sea tensions put focus on struggling U.S. energy stocks
The energy sector has slumped nearly 3% since late October, a period during which the S&P 500 has surged 16%
