Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints
S&P 500, Nasdaq futures give back some ground
Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade
Brent crude futures dropped $1.20, or 1.2%, to $97.37 a barrel
Wall St Week Ahead: Inflation data, midterm elections loom for struggling U.S. stock rally
Investors are now pricing in a peak of around 5.1% for the fed funds rate next year
Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment
The dollar gained 0.9% on the Chinese offshore yuan to 7.237 in early Asia trade
Gold retreats from three-week high as firmer dollar dulls appeal
Dollar index up 0.2%
Santander to block UK transfers to crypto exchanges in 2023
Customers will still be able to receive payouts from crypto exchanges into their accounts
