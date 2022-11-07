Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints

S&P 500, Nasdaq futures give back some ground

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Brent crude futures dropped $1.20, or 1.2%, to $97.37 a barrel

Wall St Week Ahead: Inflation data, midterm elections loom for struggling U.S. stock rally

Investors are now pricing in a peak of around 5.1% for the fed funds rate next year

Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment

The dollar gained 0.9% on the Chinese offshore yuan to 7.237 in early Asia trade

Gold retreats from three-week high as firmer dollar dulls appeal

Dollar index up 0.2%

Santander to block UK transfers to crypto exchanges in 2023

Customers will still be able to receive payouts from crypto exchanges into their accounts

