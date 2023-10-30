Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks mull over Middle East, central bank meetings

Nikkei slips, U.S. stock futures edge higher

Gold hovers above $2000 mark as Middle East war boosts safety rush

Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,003.18 per ounce

Soybeans at 6-week high amid strong demand for U.S. soymeal

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $13.24 a bushel

Dollar holds near 150 yen as c.bank policy, data deluge awaited

A PMI data deluge, inflation figures in the euro zone and U.S. nonfarm payrolls also add to the mix of the event-packed week

Oil dips as caution about data-heavy week offsets Mid-East war boost

Brent crude futures dropped 98 cents, or 1.1%, to $89.50 a barrel

Mideast Stocks: Saudi, Qatar markets rise on upbeat corporate earnings; Egypt falls

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.7%

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon