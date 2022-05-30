PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia stocks hit 3-week top, dollar struggles
Oil rises, EU fails to agree on Russian oil embargo
Gold prices rise in range-bound trade as dollar dips
Gold faces second straight monthly dip
Oil climbs ahead of EU meeting on Russia sanctions
Brent crude futures gained 46 cents, or 0.4%, to $119.89 a barrel
Dollar drifts toward monthly loss as Fed bets ease
The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars were firm after a Friday rally
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon