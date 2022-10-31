PHOTO
Asia stocks creep higher on hopes Fed will tone down hikes
MSCI AxJ up 0.8% as traders hope for Fed slowdown
Wall St Week Ahead: Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
Betting on a less hawkish Fed has been a dangerous undertaking this year
Dollar strengthens as Fed expected to stay hawkish; yen fragile
The dollar moved broadly higher in early Asia trade
Gold steady as investors brace for Fed policy meeting
Spot gold was little changed at $1,642.59
Oil slips as China COVID curbs outweigh concerns over U.S. output
Brent crude futures dropped 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.41 a barrel
Dogecoin surges on Elon Musk's Twitter deal
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has invested $500 million into Musk's buyout of Twitter
