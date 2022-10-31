Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks creep higher on hopes Fed will tone down hikes

MSCI AxJ up 0.8% as traders hope for Fed slowdown

Wall St Week Ahead: Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

Betting on a less hawkish Fed has been a dangerous undertaking this year

Dollar strengthens as Fed expected to stay hawkish; yen fragile

The dollar moved broadly higher in early Asia trade

Gold steady as investors brace for Fed policy meeting

Spot gold was little changed at $1,642.59

Oil slips as China COVID curbs outweigh concerns over U.S. output

Brent crude futures dropped 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.41 a barrel

Dogecoin surges on Elon Musk's Twitter deal

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has invested $500 million into Musk's buyout of Twitter

