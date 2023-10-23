PHOTO
Asia shares slip on Middle East woes, rising yields
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4% to its lowest in almost a year
Mideast Stocks: Gulf bourses drop amid hawkish Fed tone, Mideast conflict
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was down for a third consecutive session
Oil prices ease as aid convoys arrive in embattled Gaza Strip
Brent crude futures fell 67 cents to $91.49 a barrel
Frail yen grazes 150 again as anxiety mounts over Middle East
The dollar index added 0.02% to 106.19, with the euro down 0.07% at $1.0586
Gold drops from 5-month peak ahead of US inflation data this week
Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1,965.89 per ounce
Bitcoin hits two-month high above $30,000 in volatile week
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by circulation, climbed as high as $30,022, its highest since July 23
