Asia shares slip on Middle East woes, rising yields

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4% to its lowest in almost a year

Mideast Stocks: Gulf bourses drop amid hawkish Fed tone, Mideast conflict

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was down for a third consecutive session

Oil prices ease as aid convoys arrive in embattled Gaza Strip

Brent crude futures fell 67 cents to $91.49 a barrel

Frail yen grazes 150 again as anxiety mounts over Middle East

The dollar index added 0.02% to 106.19, with the euro down 0.07% at $1.0586

Gold drops from 5-month peak ahead of US inflation data this week

Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1,965.89 per ounce

Bitcoin hits two-month high above $30,000 in volatile week

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by circulation, climbed as high as $30,022, its highest since July 23

