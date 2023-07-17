PHOTO
Asia shares slip as China data underwhelms
Soft start with Japan on holiday, US stock futures dip
Wall St Week Ahead: Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants
The outsized gains have come with big earnings expectations for the seven companies
Dollar licks wounds as policy peak looms
The euro, which jumped 2.4% last week to a 16-month high, held just below that peak at $1.1223
Gold edges lower on slight dollar uptick
Potential for retracement to $1,940-1,950 region - analyst
Oil slips after Libya resumes output, China data eyed
Two of three Libyan fields resume output during weekend
Binance lays off employees days after executive exodus
The layoffs at the world's biggest crypto exchange come at a time when the industry's future in the U.S. market is uncertain
