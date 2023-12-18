Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares slip into BOJ meeting, US inflation test

Nikkei wary of yen gains, S&P 500 futures up 0.1%

Yen cedes some ground ahead of critical BOJ test

The yen fell 0.2% to 142.41 per dollar in early Asian trade

Gold listless as focus turns to US inflation report

Spot gold was little changed at $2,019.49 per ounce

Wall St Week Ahead: Epic Treasury rally may be running out of fuel as Fed pivot priced in

An unexpected dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve earlier this week turbocharged the rally in Treasuries

Oil climbs nearly 1% on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

Brent crude futures climbed 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $77.24 a barrel

Mideast Stocks: Saudi bourse ends higher; most Gulf markets closed

Egypt's blue-chip index was up 0.3%.

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon