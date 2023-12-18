PHOTO
Asia shares slip into BOJ meeting, US inflation test
Nikkei wary of yen gains, S&P 500 futures up 0.1%
Yen cedes some ground ahead of critical BOJ test
The yen fell 0.2% to 142.41 per dollar in early Asian trade
Gold listless as focus turns to US inflation report
Spot gold was little changed at $2,019.49 per ounce
Wall St Week Ahead: Epic Treasury rally may be running out of fuel as Fed pivot priced in
An unexpected dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve earlier this week turbocharged the rally in Treasuries
Oil climbs nearly 1% on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters
Brent crude futures climbed 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $77.24 a barrel
Mideast Stocks: Saudi bourse ends higher; most Gulf markets closed
Egypt's blue-chip index was up 0.3%.
