Asia shares slip ahead of ECB meeting, U.S. inflation test
Caution reigns before U.S. CPI, ECB meeting
Oil falls, pressured by China lockdowns, reserves release
IEA members to release 60mln barrels over 6 months
Gold eases as dollar, yields firm; Ukraine woes cap losses
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,942.93 per ounce
Macron lead lends a hand to the euro ahead of ECB
The euro briefly flickered as high as $1.0955 in thin early hours of the Asia session
