PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia shares near month high ahead of c.bank meetings
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.17% to 519.96
Gold eases on stronger dollar, focus on c.bank meetings
Gold appears in no hurry to break out of $1,935–$1,985- analyst
Oil edges lower ahead of Fed meeting
Brent crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.50 a barrel
Dollar steady, with Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week
Money markets are leaning towards a pause from the Fed when it announces its interest rate decision on Wednesday
Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors rethink recession plays, boosting U.S. stock market laggards
As the U.S. economy holds up despite higher interest rates, fears of an imminent downturn are fading
Nigeria regulator says local Binance operations 'illegal'
The US SEC recently sued Binance and Coinbase for allegedly breaching its rules
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon