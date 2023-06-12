Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares near month high ahead of c.bank meetings

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.17% to 519.96

Gold eases on stronger dollar, focus on c.bank meetings

Gold appears in no hurry to break out of $1,935–$1,985- analyst

Oil edges lower ahead of Fed meeting

Brent crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.50 a barrel

Dollar steady, with Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

Money markets are leaning towards a pause from the Fed when it announces its interest rate decision on Wednesday

Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors rethink recession plays, boosting U.S. stock market laggards

As the U.S. economy holds up despite higher interest rates, fears of an imminent downturn are fading

Nigeria regulator says local Binance operations 'illegal'

The US SEC recently sued Binance and Coinbase for allegedly breaching its rules

