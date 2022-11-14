PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia shares mixed on Fed warning, China hopes
Fed's Waller plays down CPI as just one number
Wall St Week Ahead: Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtful rebound will last
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 8.1% this week to notch its biggest weekly gain since March
Binance CEO says crypto industry needs clarity of regulations
FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after a week of seeing customers pull assets and Binance abandoned a rescue offer
Gold prices ease as U.S. dollar, yields gain
Spot gold was 0.5% down at $1,762.70 per ounce
Dollar steadies as Fed cautions on inflation
Bitcoin fell about 1% at $16,170
Oil prices extend gains on China demand hopes
Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 0.9%, to $96.86 a barrel
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon