Asia shares in the red, yuan slides on strong dollar

Nikkei slips 0.6%, S&P 500 futures down 0.4%

Oil falls on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand

Investors to focus on comments by Fed Chair Powell due Friday

Dollar hits 5-week high on hawkish Fed before Jackson Hole

Money markets currently indicate 47.5% odds for another supersized 75 basis point rate hike on Sept. 21

Gold hits over 3-week low on strong dollar, Fed rate-hike worries

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,746.06 per ounce

