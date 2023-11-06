Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares extend rally on hopes of early rate cuts

Nikkei up 2.5%, S&P 500 futures consolidate gains

Gold steady near $2,000/oz mark after soft US jobs data

Spot gold was little changed at $1,990.43 per ounce

Oil nudges higher after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts

Brent crude futures rose 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.30 a barrel

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets end higher after US job market softens

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar

Dollar steady but stays vulnerable after Fed steer

World stocks too had their strongest week in a year as expectations the Fed was done raising rates gathered steam

Soybeans rises for fifth session on Brazilian weather, corn firm

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.3% to $13.56 a bushel

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon