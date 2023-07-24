Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares brace for trio of rate meetings, China steps

Markets priced for 25bp hikes by Fed and ECB

Mideast Stocks: Qatar bourse gains on rising oil prices; Egypt falls

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose nearly 2% on Friday

Oil rally takes a breather ahead of Fed, ECB rate hikes

Brent crude futures dipped 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.66 a barrel

Gold edges up ahead of central bank rate decisions

Spot gold rose 0.051to $1,961.27 per ounce

Yen pressured as traders wait on policy decisions

The yen was nursing losses at 141.71 to the dollar early on Monday

Indonesia launches new crypto bourse, clearing house

The launch of the exchange and clearing house is also intended to strengthen monitoring of the booming sector

