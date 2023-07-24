PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia shares brace for trio of rate meetings, China steps
Markets priced for 25bp hikes by Fed and ECB
Mideast Stocks: Qatar bourse gains on rising oil prices; Egypt falls
Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose nearly 2% on Friday
Oil rally takes a breather ahead of Fed, ECB rate hikes
Brent crude futures dipped 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.66 a barrel
Gold edges up ahead of central bank rate decisions
Spot gold rose 0.051to $1,961.27 per ounce
Yen pressured as traders wait on policy decisions
The yen was nursing losses at 141.71 to the dollar early on Monday
Indonesia launches new crypto bourse, clearing house
The launch of the exchange and clearing house is also intended to strengthen monitoring of the booming sector
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon