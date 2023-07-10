Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia in wary mood for US inflation, earnings tests

Nikkei nudges up 0.3%, U.S. stock futures flat

Corn, soybeans edge higher, though US weather curbs gains

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.6% at $4.97-1/2 a bushel

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.25 a barrel

Gold firms as US jobs data raises doubts on aggressive rate hikes

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,925.49 per ounce

Dollar softens, China's yuan draws support from stimulus hopes

The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs last month, data on Friday showed, missing market expectations for the first time in 15 months

Crypto firm Gemini sues DCG after conflict over unit's restructuring deal

DCG and Gemini, two prominent players in the crypto industry, have clashed several times over the past few months following the collapse of Genesis, which filed for bankruptcy in January

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon