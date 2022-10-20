Cairo – The net profits of Misr for Central Clearing, Depository & Registry (MCDR) surged by 66% during the first half (H1) of 2022 to EGP 420 million, compared to EGP 252 million in the same period in 2021.

Net profit to total revenue ratio increased by 60% on an annual basis during H1-22, compared to 55%, Ahram Gate reported.

In the meantime, the expense-to-revenue ratio dropped to 39% in H1-22 from 45% in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Return on equity (ROE) registered 30% in H1 of the year, up by 12% when compared to 18% in the year-ago period.

