Misr Chemical Industries Company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) has approved raising the issued and paid-up capital via the distribution of 0.5-for-1 bonus shares, as per a filing.

Thus, the capital shall be increased from EGP 292.5 million to EGP 438.75 million distributed over 109.688 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 4 per share.

Misr Chemical Industries owns a manufacturing plant that produces a range of chemical products including liquid caustic soda, caustic soda flakes, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and bleaching powder.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).