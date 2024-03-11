The shareholders of Misr Chemical Industries agreed to raise the issued and paid-up capital by half a free share for every original share funded from the profits of fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023.

The general assembly also approved amending the company’s issued and paid-up capital to stand at EGP 438.75 million distributed over 109.68 million shares, according to a bourse filing.

Last January, the board members of Misr Chemical Industries greenlighted a capital hike to EGP 438.75 million from EGP 292.50 million.

In the first half (H1) of FY23/24, the EGX-listed firm posted higher net profits after tax at EGP 281.13 million, compared to EGP 280.58 million in H1-22/23.

