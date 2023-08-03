Misr Beni Suef Cement posted net profits after tax amounting to EGP 104.85 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, higher than EGP 44.63 million in H1-22.

Revenues stood at EGP 807.72 million during January-June 2023, an annual surge from EGP 725.93 million, according to the income statements.

Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) enlarged to EGP 1.54 in H1-23 from EGP 0.57 as of 30 June 2022.

Financial Results for Q2-23

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the EGX-listed firm turned profitable at EGP 43.49 million, compared to net losses after tax worth EGP 3.02 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues widened to EGP 531.40 million in Q2-23 from EGP 289.54 million in Q2-22.

Meanwhile, the EPS hit EGP 0.64 in April-June 2023, against a loss per share of EGP 0.04 during the same period a year earlier.

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2023, Misr Beni Suef registered net profits after tax valued at EGP 61.36 million, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 47.65 million.

