Minapharm Pharmaceuticals (Minapharm) posted a 24.9% year-on-year (YoY) drop in standalone net profits after tax in 2023 to EGP 206.505 million, compared to EGP 274.913 million, the firm disclosed.

Meanwhile, standalone net sales rose to EGP 2.487 billion last year from EGP 2.255 billion a year prior.

Minapharm Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It distributes its products within and outside Egypt.

