Saudi Arabia’s Milling Company 4 (MC4) is seeking an initial public offering (IPO) on the local stock market to raise more than $200 million, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources.

The company is working with Himmah Capital on the potential listing planned as early as next year, the report said

However, the offering size and timeline details are preliminary and subject to change, the news agency added.

In 2021, a consortium comprising Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company, Allana International and United Feed Manufacturing Company acquired MC4 for SAR 859 million ($229 million).

First Milling Company (MC1) started trading on the Saudi stock exchange in June 2023.

AlRaha AlSafi Food Co consortium, consisting of Almutlaq Group, AlSafi Holding Co., Abunayyan Trading Co. and Essa Al-Ghurair Investment, purchased MC1 in the Saudi flour mills privatisation initiative for $540 million in July 2020.

