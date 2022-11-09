PHOTO
Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Wednesday on falling oil prices and amid caution ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data.
Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged lower as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on worries a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand.
COVID-19 cases in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities have surged, with millions of residents of the global manufacturing hub being required to have COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.8%, extending losses from the previous session, hit by a 2.4% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services and a 0.6% decrease in Retal Urban Development Co.
Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco retreated 1.3%, as the stock traded ex-dividend.
Dubai's main share index fell 0.3%, with utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority advancing 1.2% and Emirates NBD losing 0.8%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%, on course to extend losses from the previous session, weighed down by a 0.7% drop in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank .
But conglomerate International Holding rose more than 1% in morning trade following a sharp surge in its quarterly earnings.
Separately, United Arab Emirates' Mubadala Capital in talks to buy 20% of Brazilian soccer league LIBRA for $971 million.
Qatari stocks added 0.1%, helped by a 2% jump in Ooredoo.
In the previous session, the telecoms firm gained 3% following a report that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) would consider bidding for Ooredoo's tower unit.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan)