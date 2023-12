Saudi Arabia's stock market ended 0.5% higher on Sunday, extending a Fed-fuelled rally, while most other Gulf bourses were closed for mourning following the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Egypt's blue-chip index was up 0.3%. SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.5% to 11,601 EGYPT added 0.3% to 24,792 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)