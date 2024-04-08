PHOTO
The Qatar stock market ended higher on Sunday, boosted by gains in communications, energy and finance stocks, while Kuwait shares hit a two-month low with industry and finance sectors leading the losses.
The Qatari benchmark index was up for a second straight session and rose 1% with almost all sectors in positive territory.
Qatar Gas Transport and Ooredoo advanced 1.9% and 3.6%, respectively while Qatar National Bank, the region's largest lender, gained 0.7%.
In Kuwait, the benchmark index slipped 1.3% and closed at 7,873, the lowest in two months with most sectors in the red, led by industry and finance.
National Bank of Kuwait, the country's largest lender, dropped 2.3% and Kuwait Finance House declined 1.5%.
Among other losers, Agility Public Warehousing and Gulf Bank slid 3% and 3.6%, respectively.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index retreated 1.2% after two consecutive session of gains with most sectors in negative territory. Talaat Mostafa decreased 6.6% and Commercial International Bank lost 1.5%.
SAUDI ARABIA Closed
KUWAIT lost 1.3% to 7,873
QATAR rose 1% to 9,910
EGYPT was down 1.2% to 28,152
BAHRAIN ended flat at 2,021
OMAN added 0.2% to 4,689
(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; editing by Giles Elgood)