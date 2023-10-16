Most stock markets in the Gulf were down on Monday amid concern over escalating violence in Gaza and the fear that the conflict could spread beyond Israel and Hamas into the region. Israel has imposed a full blockade and is preparing a ground invasion to enter Gaza and destroy Hamas, which has continued to fire rockets at Israel since its brief cross-border assault.

Dubai's benchmark index dropped 0.6%, dragged down by losses in the finance and communications sectors with Emaar Properties slumping 2.8% and Dubai Islamic Bank sliding 1.6%. The Qatari index was down 0.8%, ending its four-session winning streak with most stocks in the red. Industries Qatar dropped 1.2% and Qatar Islamic Bank lost 1.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index fell marginally with Multiply Group and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank shedding 1.1%. However, Alpha Dhabi rose 2.7% and ADNOC Gas gained 1.6%. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index ended 0.8% higher, supported by gains in most sectors with Saudi Telecom gaining 2.8% and Savola Group advancing 10%. "

The Saudi stock market stabilized to a certain extent after seeing significant losses during the last three months," said George Khoury, Global Head of Education and Research at CFI. Separately, Saudi Arabia's annual inflation eased to 1.7% in September from 2% the previous month, government data showed on Sunday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index was up for a third straight session, surging 3.5%, the highest climb in nearly six months. The index was lifted by gains in almost all stocks with Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries shooting up 18.6% and Misr Fertilizers Production Co climbing 20%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.8% to 10,622

KUWAIT added 1% to 7,252

QATAR dropped 0.8% to 10,046

EGYPT advanced 3.5% to 21,032

BAHRAIN ended flat at 1,944

OMAN lost 1% to 4,715

ABU DHABI fell 0.04% to 9,479

DUBAI declined 0.6% to 3,943

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; editing by David Evans)