Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices and Asian shares lower, with the Saudi index on course to snap a three-session rally.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - declined more than 1% as concerns about China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar weighed against seven weeks of gains on tightening supply from OPEC+ output cuts.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.7% as China's property woes amplified the case for serious stimulus even as Beijing seems deaf to the calls.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.3%, on course to snap three sessions of gains, with Saudi Awwal Bank retreating 2.4% as the lender traded ex-dividend.

Among other laggards, oil giant Saudi Aramco fell 0.4%, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co declined 1% following a steep fall in second-quarter profit.

Dubai's main share index eased 0.2%, with utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority losing 0.8%.

The Qatari benchmark dropped 0.1%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank falling 1%.

Separately, the foreign reserves of the central bank of Qatar reached 241.6 billion Qatari riyals ($66.32 billion) at the end of July - the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index, however, bucked the trend to trade 0.3% higher. ($1 = 3.6430 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)