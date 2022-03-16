Most stock markets in the Gulf region traded higher in early trade on Wednesday, with the Saudi index gaining after five straight sessions of losses.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose over $1, bouncing back after earlier declines, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to stoke volatile trading with ceasefire talks the latest market trigger.

Brent futures were up 97 cents, or 1%, at $100.88 a barrel at 0503 GMT.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address released earlier in the day that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic, but more time was needed.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 0.6%, with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) jumping nearly 10%.

The jump in Mobily's stock comes after the United Arab Emirates telecoms group e& made an offer to increase its stake in Mobily to 50% and one share.

Shares of e& were up more than 1%.

Other telecoms companies including Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia and Atheeb Telecom also boosted the kingdom's main index.

Dubai's main share index edged 0.2% higher, helped by a 4% increase in Islamic Arab Insurance Co and a 2% increase in Amlak Finance.

The Abu Dhabi index added 0.3%.

Qatar stocks dipped 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Mesaieed Petrochemical falling 5.1% after shareholders approved an amendment raising 100% foreign ownership.

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)