Most Gulf stock markets were subdued in early trade on Monday, ahead of U.S. inflation data and concerns about lower fuel demand.

Later this week, inflation data is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Dubai's main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.1% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.8% decrease in Emirates NBD Bank.

Central banks' fight against inflation may take another two years to play out, increasing unemployment, and lowering living standards for many in the world, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist said on Tuesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.1%, with telecoms firm e&, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications, falling 0.1%.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates launched an unemployment insurance scheme on Tuesday as part of reforms aimed at attracting more talent and investment to the regional business hub amid rising competition.

The scheme, originally announced in May, offers compensation for up to three months for public and private sector employees who lose their jobs, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index lost 0.1%, weighed down by a 0.6% drop in Retal Urban Development Co.

Brent crude futures fell 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.83 a barrel by 0410 GMT.

It was the third straight dip in prices as investors worried about falling fuel demand and tightening COVID-19 curbs in China.

The Qatari index added 0.5%, on course to snap three sessions of losses, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar gaining 1.2%.

