Most stock markets in the Gulf closed lower on Wednesday, tracking global shares, while Abu Dhabi bucked the trend. Post trading hours in the region, data showed U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in more than a year in August.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.17%, while Tokyo's Nikkei eased 0.21%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index declined 0.3%, hitting a three-month low, dragged lower by a 3.5% fall in petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp as the stock was trading ex-dividend. Saudi Fisheries Co surged 5.8% as the company reported a 30% growth in second-quarter revenue to 16 million riyals ($4.27 million).

Dubai's main index eased 0.3% as most sectors were in the red, including blue-chip developer Emaar Properties , which declined 1%, while toll operator Salik Co lost 0.9%. The Dubai market could see some pressure as growth in the non-oil sector slows down, even though it remains positive overall, Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB MENA, said.

The Qatari index closed 0.2% lower, with petrochemicals maker Industries Qatar slumping 1.1% and Qatar Islamic Bank slipping 0.4%.

However, bucking the trend, Abu Dhabi's benchmark index closed marginally higher, amid volatility, supported by a 1.3% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank and 0.5% rise in investment firm Multiply Group.

Crude prices, a key contributor to Gulf economy, also extended gains on supply concerns over Libyan output hit and OPEC+ production cut. Brent crude was up 0.4%, or $0.34, to $92.40 a barrel by 1248 GMT.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index finished 1.1% higher as Ezz Steel Co jumped 5.1%. Egypt plans to establish an integrated industrial compound to produce flat steel with investments worth $1 billion, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

