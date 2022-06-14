Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday, after Wall Street hit a confirmed bear market milestone on fears aggressive interest rate hikes would push the world's largest economy into a recession.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extended losses and was down 1.54%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index slipped 0.8%, hit by a 1.4% drop in oil giant Saudi Aramco and a 0.9% decline in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries.

Meanwhile, the kingdom announced on Monday the lifting of measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency reported, citing an official in the interior ministry.

The Qatari index eased 0.1%, with Industries Qatar falling 0.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, equities lost 0.1%, extending losses to a 10th session, as the emirate's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank dropped 0.6%.

However, Fertiglobe rose as much as 2.9% after the company said it was expecting a cash distribution of at least $700 million for the first half of 2022..

Dubai's main share index gained 0.6%, buoyed by a 1.6% jump in Dubai islamic Bank and 0.9% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Elsewhere, Shuaa Capital jumped 2.5% after the firm announced completion of leveraged buyout financing facility for the acquisition of Allianz Marine and Logistics Services.

