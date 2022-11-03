Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday, tracking oil prices and Asian shares lower, with the Saudi index on course to extend weekly losses.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell as a U.S. rate hike pushed up the dollar and increased fears of a recession that would crimp fuel demand, although losses were capped by concerns over tight supply.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.5%, and was on course to extend weekly loss. Riyad Bank slid 0.7%, while ACWA Power dropped about 3% as third-quarter earnings fell below market expectations.

Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom Co retreated 1.1%, as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Dubai's main share index lost 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties falling 1% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank declining 0.9%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.7%, after the U.S. Federal Reserve shifted the outlook on tightening from short and sharp to long and high, putting to rest any thought of a near-term pause.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates usually mirror any monetary policy change in the United States.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.3%, weighed down by a 1.3% fall in Emirates Telecommunication Group and extending losses from the previous session when it reported a fall in quarterly revenue, although the profits increased.

On the other hand, fertilizer firm Fertiglobe jumped 3% following a sharp surge in quarterly earnings.

The Qatari index slipped 0.5%, dragged down by its banking shares, including Commercial Bank, which was down 1.2%.

HSBC slashed target price of the lender to 7.1 Qatari riyal from 9 riyals and downgraded its rating to "hold" from "buy".

Among other lenders, Qatar Islamic Bank fell 0.8%, after HSBC trimmed target price to 22 riyals from 21 riyals and lowering its rating to "reduce" from "hold".

