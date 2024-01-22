Stock markets in the Gulf were up on Monday, tracking a surge in global equities amid rising oil prices, while Abu Dhabi's index retreated.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets- edged up on Monday as dampened global demand could not offset the threat to supply from tensions in the Middle East. Brent rose 0.2% at $78.71 a barrel by 1230 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was up for a second consecutive session, ending 0.9% higher, lifted up by a 4.5% rise in SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co and 9.9% jump in MBC Group. MBC, a Saudi media company which made its market debut on Jan 8, shot up about 150%, closing at 79.90 riyals a share on Monday.

The Qatari index rose 0.8%, snapping its four-session losing streak, aided by gains in all sectors, with Qatar Islamic Bank surging 2.7% and Industries Qatar climbing 1.3%.

Dubai's benchmark index dipped slightly to trade flat. Losses in financial and utilities sectors offset the gains in industrials. Emaar Properties and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority declined 1.8% and 1.2% respectively while tolls operator Salik Co gained 2.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index was down for a seventh straight session, ending 0.3% lower, weighed down by a 0.5% loss in conglomerate International Holding Co and 0.4% drop in UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index rose for a third consecutive session and ended 1.2% higher, with Commercial International Bank gaining 2.8% and Misr Fertilizers Production Co surging 10.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.9% to 12,110

KUWAIT added 0.4% to 7,983

QATAR was up 0.8% to 10,370

EGYPT added 1.2% to 28,050

BAHRAIN up 0.1% to 1,994

OMAN gained 0.1% to 4,607

ABU DHABI lost 0.3% to 9,680

DUBAI ended flat at 4,081

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain. Editing by Jane Merriman)