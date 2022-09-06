Gulf markets reversed course to close mostly lower on Tuesday, mirroring a slide in oil prices after a two-day rally, as concerns returned about weaker demand and the prospect of more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, on Monday agreed to a small output cut of 100,000 barrels a day. Oil price, a key driver for financial markets in the Middle East, was down $2.67, or 2.8%, at $93.07 at 1210 GMT.

Non-oil private sectors of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates expanded in August at its fastest pace, boosted by improving demand conditions, a survey showed on Sept. 5. , Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stock markets were performing mostly positively after some price corrections as investors returned. However, volatility and uncertainty remain, threatening current gains, said Fadi Reyad, market analyst at CAPEX.com MENA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.9%, reversing a modest swing in early trade, with Al Rajhi Bank decreasing 1.6% and Alinma Bank sinking 2.7%. Among other stocks, Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication fell 1% after rising as much as 2.1% after the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) accepted the company's fulfilment of its network rollout based on frequency spectrum license granted to it.

In Dubai, the main share index gained 1.2%, snapping four consecutive sessions of losses, buoyed by banking shares as Dubai Islamic Bank jumped 2.1%. Top lender Emirates NBD Bank advanced 2% after HSBC raised the bank's share target price to AED 16.5 from AED 15.3 Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties also jumped 1.3%, reversing a sharp decline in the previous session after a Reuters poll published on Sept. 5 said property prices in Dubai will rise this year and next at a slower pace than previously thought as higher mortgage rates and the cost of living crisis will reduce foreign demand.

Dubai's property market, however, recovered strongly from 2020's severe downturn, propelled by an economic rebound and higher energy prices, after the emirate eased pandemic restrictions faster than most cities around the world.

The Abu Dhabi index eased 0.3%, pressured by a 0.4% decline in its largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 2.3% plunge in ADNOC Distribution.

In Qatar, the benchmark index edged up 0.1%, ending seven consecutive session of losses, boosted by a 1.6% hike in Industries Qatar and a 0.8% rise in Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank. Meanwhile, Qatar's central bank, in a move aimed at ending the riyal's divergence against the dollar, has told banks in the Gulf state not to exchange its currency with entities outside the country without prior permission.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index rose 1.5%, with e-payment platform Fawry For Banking Technology and Electronic Payment soaring 7.1%, while Commercial International Bank Egypt was up 1.2%.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)