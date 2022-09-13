Gulf equities opened higher on Tuesday as rising oil prices and Dubai road-toll operator Salik's IPO plan boosted investor sentiment in the region.

Salik has priced its initial public offering at 2 dirhams a share, valuing the issue at around 3 billion dirhams ($817 million).

The company is expected to list shares in the Dubai Financial Market on September 29, 2022.

Oil prices rose in volatile trade on Tuesday as worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter offset investor concerns about lower demand in China and further increases in U.S. and European interest rates.

Brent crude LCOc1 had risen 50 cents, or 0.5%, to $94.50 a barrel by 0644 GMT.

In Dubai, the main share index climbed 1.1%, driven by financial and real estate stocks and extending gains for a third session in a row.

Dubai Islamic Bank climbed 2.2% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties was up 3.2%.

The Abu Dhabi index also extended gains to a sixth consecutive session on back of financial stocks, with country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, increasing 0.5%.

Lenders also boosted Qatar equities, which rose 0.8%. That market's largest bank, Qatar National Bank, surged about 3%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.1%, led by property and financial stocks, with luxury developer Retal Urban Development Company rising 0.9% and lender Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.6%.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was also up marginally.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

