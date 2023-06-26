Abu Dhabi's stock market ended lower on Monday ahead of Eid-Al-Adha, while the Egyptian bourse rebounded a day after it fell more than 2%. Abu Dhabi's main share index eased 0.3% and the Egyptian index was up 2.2%.

Many investors prefer to cash in holdings ahead of the Eid holiday, which lasts for a week in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and at least three days in other Gulf countries.

ABU DHABI fell 0.3% to 9,550

DUBAI was flat at 3,792

EGYPT rose 2.2% to 17,665

BAHRAIN was up 0.1% to 1,958

OMAN rose 0.4% to 4,768

KUWAIT added 0.6% to 7,809

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)