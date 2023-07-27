DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asian shares climb after Fed hikes as expected; eyes on Europe, Japan

* Oil up as supply tightness view offsets concerns from rate hikes

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-week high on softer dollar after Powell's comment

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain on corporate earnings

* Gulf central banks raise key interest rates by 25 bps, mirroring Fed

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys vegetable oils in international tender

* Fawry Evaluates Potential Expansion Into KSA And Digital Banking In Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi FDI inflows reach 8.1 bln Riyals in Q1 2023

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE declares three-day mourning period after president's brother dies -state news agency

* National Bank Of Fujairah Q2 Profit Rises

* Dubai's Mashreqbank Qtrly Profit Rises

QATAR

* Doha Bank Q2 Profit Falls

* Vodafone Qatar H1 Profit Rises

* Qatar's QIA in talks for minority stake in India's Reliance Retail - FT

KUWAIT

* Kuwait records $20.8 bln surplus, first in almost a decade

