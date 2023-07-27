PHOTO
DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Asian shares climb after Fed hikes as expected; eyes on Europe, Japan
* Oil up as supply tightness view offsets concerns from rate hikes
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-week high on softer dollar after Powell's comment
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain on corporate earnings
* Gulf central banks raise key interest rates by 25 bps, mirroring Fed
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys vegetable oils in international tender
* Fawry Evaluates Potential Expansion Into KSA And Digital Banking In Egypt
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi FDI inflows reach 8.1 bln Riyals in Q1 2023
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE declares three-day mourning period after president's brother dies -state news agency
* National Bank Of Fujairah Q2 Profit Rises
* Dubai's Mashreqbank Qtrly Profit Rises
QATAR
* Doha Bank Q2 Profit Falls
* Vodafone Qatar H1 Profit Rises
* Qatar's QIA in talks for minority stake in India's Reliance Retail - FT
KUWAIT
* Kuwait records $20.8 bln surplus, first in almost a decade
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)