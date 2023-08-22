PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Soaring yields leave stocks struggling for headway
* Oil dips on possible easing of tight supply, China woes hurt demand outlook
* PRECIOUS-Gold finds support despite surge in US bond yields
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as China's rate cut disappoints
EGYPT
* Egypt seeks wheat in international tender
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai airport tops pre-pandemic passenger traffic in first half
* EXCLUSIVE-India cenbank nudges banks to settle UAE trades in rupee, dirham -sources
* Dubai developer The First Group parent reaches standstill agreement with creditors
* Majid Al Futtaim Holding H1 Profit Rises
* ADX Partners With Tawasal SuperApp To Offer Real-Time Market Updates
SAUDI ARABIA
* China's Saudi crude imports to remain depressed through third quarter -analysts
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to transfer land worth $8.1 bln to pension fund - finance ministry (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)