DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Gloomy data makes investors more cautious on world economy

* Oil prices rise more than 1% after sharp drop in US crude stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips 1% as US dollar, Treasury yields tick higher

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market extends losses on profit-taking; Qatar advances

EGYPT

* Egypt's net foreign assets deficit widens by $2.66 bln in June

SAUDI ARABIA

* Brazil's BRF formalizes halal JV as ties with Saudi Arabia strengthen

* Saudi Arabia's Nesma & Partners to acquire Dubai-based energy services firm Kent

* Saudi's PIF Could Raise About $3 Billion In Second Bond Sale This Year - Bloomberg News

* Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board amid player unrest over Saudi deal- WSJ

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's e& agrees to acquire Czech PPF Group telecom assets

* Occidental, ADNOC partner to explore investment in carbon capture

* Nomura's crypto arm wins Dubai licence (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)