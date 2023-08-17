DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hit 9-month lows on worries over China economy, US rates

* Oil prices wobble on jitters over China economy, US rates path

* PRECIOUS-Gold at 5-month low as rallying US yields bolster dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red as Chinese data disappoints

* Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday -state TV

* Captured Libyan commander rejoins unit after clashes kill 55

* Syria slashes gasoline subsidy, boosts public-sector salaries

* Libya clashes toll hits 55 dead - medical agency

* ANALYSIS-Russian raid off Turkey's coast tests Erdogan's resolve

* Jordan army downs drone loaded with explosives - state news agency

* Israel's economy beats Q2 estimate, ignoring political turmoil

* INTERVIEW-Iraq set in 'battle' against dollar smugglers, c.bank governor says

* Drilling rig arrives in Lebanon to begin offshore exploration

* Iran says its released assets abroad will be used for domestic output

* U.S. asks Iran to stop selling drones to Russia - FT

EGYPT

* Egypt blackouts become symbol of malaise a decade after Sisi's rise

* Egypt's GASC buys 39,500 tons of sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt set to launch sugar trading on commodities exchange

SAUDI ARABIA

* PIF's Lucid investment 'undermines' otherwise robust U.S. holdings - Global SWF

* Soccer-Neymar credits Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation

* Saudi Arabia oil exports hit 21-month low in June

* Soccer-Newcastle to host Saudi Arabia international friendly games

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ACWA Power chosen as preferred bidder for Dubai water project

* BRIEF-Dubai's VARA updates on fine issued against Open Technology Markets

* BRIEF-Chimera Capital launches ETF tracking performance of Pakistan-Listed equities

Kuwait

* Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery may incur $1 bln loss in 2023 - Kuwaiti document

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)