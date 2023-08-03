PHOTO
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Asian shares hesitant after Wall Street sell-off, dollar buoyant
* Oil rises marginally as markets weigh inventory data, US ratings downgrade
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-week lows as US data points to more Fed tightening [
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse extends losses on profit taking; Qatar falls
* Saudi Arabia, Kuwait reaffirm rights to natural resources in Durra gas field -Saudi ministry
EGYPT
* Egypt's non-oil private sector shrinks more slowly in July -PMI
* Egypt's wheat strategic reserves sufficient for 6 months -statement
* Egypt's GASC buys 360,000 T of wheat in tender
* Extracted Oil And Derivatives FY Profit Rises
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's non-oil business activity eases in July on slowing new order growth-PMI
* Saudi Advanced Industries And Unit Complete Deal To Purchase Shares In Academy Of Learning Company
* Middle East Specialized Cables Posts Qtrly Profit
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Lower sales weigh on UAE non-oil business activity in July-PMI
* UAE's e& offers to increase stake in Vodafone to 20% - e& CEO to CNBC Arabia
* Agthia Group H1 Profit Rises
* Commercial Bank International H1 Profit Up 44%
* Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Q2 Profit Falls
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's parliament approves 2023/24 draft budget
* Kuwait Airways CEO says could face a year's delay for Airbus planes
QATAR
* Qatar's Nakilat HY Profit Rises
* Qatar Exchange Says Edaa Reduces Settlement Of Buying, Selling Operations At QSE To T+2
OMAN
