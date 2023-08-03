DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asian shares hesitant after Wall Street sell-off, dollar buoyant

* Oil rises marginally as markets weigh inventory data, US ratings downgrade

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-week lows as US data points to more Fed tightening [

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse extends losses on profit taking; Qatar falls

* Saudi Arabia, Kuwait reaffirm rights to natural resources in Durra gas field -Saudi ministry

EGYPT

* Egypt's non-oil private sector shrinks more slowly in July -PMI

* Egypt's wheat strategic reserves sufficient for 6 months -statement

* Egypt's GASC buys 360,000 T of wheat in tender

* Extracted Oil And Derivatives FY Profit Rises

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's non-oil business activity eases in July on slowing new order growth-PMI

* Saudi Advanced Industries And Unit Complete Deal To Purchase Shares In Academy Of Learning Company

* Middle East Specialized Cables Posts Qtrly Profit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Lower sales weigh on UAE non-oil business activity in July-PMI

* UAE's e& offers to increase stake in Vodafone to 20% - e& CEO to CNBC Arabia

* Agthia Group H1 Profit Rises

* Commercial Bank International H1 Profit Up 44%

* Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Q2 Profit Falls

 

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's parliament approves 2023/24 draft budget

* Kuwait Airways CEO says could face a year's delay for Airbus planes

 

QATAR

* Qatar's Nakilat HY Profit Rises

* Qatar Exchange Says Edaa Reduces Settlement Of Buying, Selling Operations At QSE To T+2

 

OMAN

* Oman's SWF says total assets reach $46.61 bln in 2022 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

 