DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia suffers China blues; dollar hits 2023 top on yen
* Oil falls as firm dollar, China economy counter 7-week rally
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-week low as US dollar, yields stay elevated
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most stock markets in Gulf track oil prices higher
* Russian warship fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea
* Palestinians, Israel differ on significance of new Saudi envoy
* Iran says oil exports surpass 1.4 million bpd target - Tasnim
* Attack on Iran's shrine kills at least one, injures several people - official
* U.S.-led naval group warns ships to avoid Iranian waters to avoid seizure
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC also seeks 800 ml sunflower oil bottles in tender
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia issues nearly $9.6 bln local sukuk after early redemptions
* Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden profit sinks 91% on lower prices, higher costs
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DEWA selects Abu Dhabi's Masdar to construct solar park
QATAR
* Qatar's foreign reserves reach $66.3 bln in July - central bank
OMAN
* Oman posts budget surplus of $1.7 billion in first half of 2023
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)