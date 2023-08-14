DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia suffers China blues; dollar hits 2023 top on yen

* Oil falls as firm dollar, China economy counter 7-week rally

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-week low as US dollar, yields stay elevated

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most stock markets in Gulf track oil prices higher

* Russian warship fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea

* Palestinians, Israel differ on significance of new Saudi envoy

* Iran says oil exports surpass 1.4 million bpd target - Tasnim

* Attack on Iran's shrine kills at least one, injures several people - official

* U.S.-led naval group warns ships to avoid Iranian waters to avoid seizure

 

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC also seeks 800 ml sunflower oil bottles in tender

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia issues nearly $9.6 bln local sukuk after early redemptions

* Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden profit sinks 91% on lower prices, higher costs

 

 

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DEWA selects Abu Dhabi's Masdar to construct solar park

 

QATAR

* Qatar's foreign reserves reach $66.3 bln in July - central bank

 

OMAN

* Oman posts budget surplus of $1.7 billion in first half of 2023

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

 