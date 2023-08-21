PHOTO
DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stutters as China doles out meagre rate cut
* Oil prices climb on expectations of lower OPEC+ exports in August
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-month lows as focus turns to Jackson Hole summit
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain but cautious ahead of Fed chair speech
* ANALYSIS-China LNG buyers expand trading after adding more US, Qatari contracts
* Japan plans meeting with GCC foreign ministers in Sept - Kyodo
* Japan, Iran leaders to meet in Sept in New York - Kyodo
* China sees Iran-Saudi Arabia relations improving - foreign ministry
* Russia remains China's top crude supplier in July despite narrower discounts
EGYPT
* Egypt expects to start buying UAE-financed wheat in January
* Egypt's GASC seeks yellow corn in international tender
* Egypt has strategic rice reserves to cover consumption for 3.3 months
SAUDI ARABIA
* Neymar injury delays Al-Hilal debut by a month
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Airways plans to lease eight Airbus jets within 10 years (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)