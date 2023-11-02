MENA equity capital markets (ECM) raised $7.5 billion in equity and equity-related issuances during nine-month 2023, declining 50% year-on-year. The proceeds raised by companies in the region, however, was the the second highest first nine-month total in the last 15 years, according to the latest Refinitiv Deals Intelligence data.

The number of issuances too fell 14%, the data showed.

IPOs accounted for 91% of activity, while follow-on issuance accounted for 9%.

A total of 30 IPOs were recorded during the M9 2023, one more than last year at this time and the highest first nine-month tally since 2008.

They raised a combined $6.8 billion. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) raised $2.5 billion selling stake in its gas related business, ADNOC Gas PLC, in March. The IPO is the largest in the region so far this year and the largest-ever listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

ADES Holding of Saudi Arabia was the second largest, raising $1.22 billion.

The energy & power sector was most active, with issuers raising $4 billion accounting for 53% of total equity capital raisings in the region.The industrials and high technology sectors followed, accounting for 10% and 9%, respectively.

EFG Hermes took first place in the MENA ECM underwriting league table during the first nine months of 2023 helping raise $835.7 million from six issuances, with an 11% market share.

HSBC Holdings PLC was second with $538.9 million with a market share of 7%.

